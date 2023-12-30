Marner produced a goal and an assist in Friday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Blue Jackets.

Both points came in the first period, giving the Leafs an early lead they eventually squandered. Marner has six multi-point performances in the last 13 games, a stretch in which the 26-year-old has amassed nine goals and 18 points -- an impressive goal-scoring run considering he'd found the back of the net only five times in his first 20 contests this season.