Marner (lower body) didn't take part in Wednesday's practice, which further indicates that he isn't expected to play Thursday versus Philadelphia, Mark Masters of TSN report.

Marner already was very doubtful for Thursday's game after missing Monday's practice. He has 25 goals and 76 points in 62 contests this season. Calle Jarnkrok is projected to serve on the top line alongside Auston Matthews due to Marner's injury. Marner did at least skate on his own Wednesday, per David Alter of The Hockey News, so perhaps he might still be an option to return Saturday against Carolina.