Marner (lower body) isn't expected to play Thursday against Philadelphia, per David Alter of The Hockey News.
Marner sat out practice Monday after missing Saturday's 3-2 win over Montreal. The 26-year-old forward is still considered day-to-day. Marner has compiled 25 goals and 76 points in 62 games this season. If Marner is sidelined for a second straight contest, William Nylander could play alongside Auston Matthews again versus the Flyers.
