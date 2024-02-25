Marner had a goal and an assist Saturday in a 4-3 win over the Avalanche.
Marner has amassed 18 assists and three goals during his 10-game point spree. He's been hot since the calendar flipped to 2024, generating nine goals and 34 points in 22 contests. There are a few better at this point, but not many. Marner has picked his game up at the right time.
