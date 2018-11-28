Maple Leafs' Morgan Klimchuk: Heads to Toronto
The Flames traded Klimchuk to the Maple Leafs in exchange for Andrew Nielsen.
Klimchuk was drafted by the Flames in the first round (28th overall) of the 2013 NHL Draft, but he's played just one NHL games. He reached 40 points in each of the previous two AHL seasons and has eight points in 16 minor-league games this year. The 23-year-old will look to reach his full potential with a change of scenery, although he'll likely start in AHL Toronto.
