Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: Activated for Saturday's game
Rielly (arm) is confirmed to be in the lineup Saturday against the Bruins, Kristen Shilton of TSN.ca reports.
Rielly returns from a six-game injury layoff. His lofty rate of production prior to sustaining the ailment (31 points in 47 games) will likely cause fantasy owners to activate him immediately. Look for the B.C. native to slot in on the top pair with Ron Hainsey, which includes significant time on the man advantage.
