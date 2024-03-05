Rielly assisted on a late goal during Monday's 4-1 loss to Boston.

After Rielly's suspension for cross-checking Ottawa's Ridly Greig, the defender went four games without a point. Monday's assist gives Rielly apples in back-to-back games. He looks like he's back helping the Maple Leafs produce offensively, even if the team didn't manage to put a whole lot on the board Monday.