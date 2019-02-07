Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: Among best Leafs defenders ever

Rielly is the first Toronto defender on a point-per-game pace since Borje Salming in 1976-77.

Rielly has 53 points in as many games and is tied with Mark Giordano for second in the NHL in scoring from the blue line. He also has three points in four games since moving to the right side to accommodate the arrival of new partner Jake Muzzin (just in case you were worried about that). Rielly has become a Norris candidate at just 24 and could easily stay there for the next decade.