Rielly set up two goals in a 7-3 victory over the Senators on Thursday.
It was his first multi-point outing in seven games. One of the apples came on the power play. Rielly has 14 points in 18 games, which puts him in the top-five in the NHL from his position. Even better things are possible with the offensive squad around him. Rielly is on the rise.
