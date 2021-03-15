Rielly notched two assists, four shots on goal and four blocked shots in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Senators.
Rielly had secondary helpers on goals by Zach Hyman in the first period and John Tavares in the third. The 27-year-old Rielly has five assists in his last four outings. The star defenseman is up to 24 points, 57 shots, 33 blocked shots, 37 hits and a plus-12 rating through 30 contests. He'll look to keep his offense rolling Friday when the Maple Leafs host the Flames.
