Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: Assist machine in win over Wild
Rielly picked up four assists, two on the power play, in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Wild.
He also added six shots, two PIM and a plus-2 rating. The Leafs erupted for four goals in the second period and Rielly was in on them all, nearly doubling his point total on the season in one fell swoop. The 25-year-old now has nine points, all helpers, through seven games.
