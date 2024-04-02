Rielly (upper body) is expected to be available Wednesday when the Leafs host the Lightning, per Jonas Siegel of The Athletic.
Rielly has been a consistent producer for Toronto in 2023-24, picking up seven goals and 44 assists in 65 games played. The 30-year-old should slot into his usual spots on the top pairing and No. 1 power-play unit versus Tampa Bay.
