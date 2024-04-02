Rielly (upper body) is expected to be available Wednesday when the Leafs host the Lightning, per Jonas Siegel of The Athletic.
Rielly has put together a solid season, recording seven goals and 44 assists in 65 games played. The 30-year-old will be inserted back into the number-one defensive pairing when he returns. He will look to get back on the first power play unit where he's averaged 2:34 of ice time per game.
