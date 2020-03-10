Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: Back in action

Rielly (foot) will return to the lineup Tuesday against Tampa Bay, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Rielly has been sidelined for nearly two months with a fractured foot, but it doesn't appear as though coach Sheldon Keefe is planning on easing him back in, as the 26-year-old blueliner is expected to skate on Toronto's top pairing and second power-play unit against the Lightning. The Vancouver native has notched three goals and 27 points while averaging 24:15 of ice time in 46 games this campaign.