Rielly (rest) was back at practice Friday, per Jonas Siegel of The Athletic.
Rielly was rested Wednesday in the Maple Leafs' finale versus Tampa Bay. He finished the regular season with seven goals and 51 assists in 72 appearances. He will play alongside Ilya Lyubushkin and quarterback the first power play.
