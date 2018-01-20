Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: Back on ice, still questionable Saturday

Rielly (upper body) resumed skating Saturday, but he's still questionable to play in the evening's road contest against the Senators, Sportsnet reports.

The fifth-year defenseman is well on his way to a career season, having already manufactured five goals and 26 assists with 12 of those points taking place on the man advantage. At this rate, it seems like his status for the upcoming contest won't be decided until pregame warmups, so if you're counting on Rielly, set those daily lineups as late as possible.