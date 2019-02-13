Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: Back with old friend on blue line
Rielly was paired with Ron Hainsey, not Jake Muzzinat practice on Wednesday.
We're not sure what to make of this. Muzzin was brought in to log heavy minutes against the opposition's best. But coach Mike Babcock split the pair in Tuesday's game. Hainsey played with Rielly before Muzzin's arrival, so we can't help but wonder if it's an attempt to showcase Nikita Zaitsev with Muzzin. Rielly will deliver no matter who he skates with and this change will put him back on his dominant side again. Keep putting him out there.
