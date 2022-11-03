Rielly dished out two assists -- one on the power play -- in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Flyers.

Both of Rielly's assists came on goals by John Tavares, who led the way for Toronto with a hat trick. Rielly's still searching for his first goal of the season, but he's already dished out nine helpers through 11 games. That assist total is impressive considering the Maple Leafs are off to a slow start offensively, Wednesday's outburst notwithstanding.