Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: Being evaluated for injury

Per coach Mike Babcock, Rielly is being evaluated for an injury following Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Flyers, Terry Koshan of the Toronto Sun reports.

Rielly appeared to be in some pain when he exited Thursday's loss towards the end of the second period, but he was able to return for the third period and finish the game, albeit in a somewhat limited fashion. The Maple Leafs should release another update on the 23-year-old blueliner's status ahead of Saturday's matchup with Ottawa.