Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: Best Leafs defender in four decades

Rielly delivered two assists Saturday in a 6-3 win over Montreal.

And with that, Rielly has his first 60-point season and he has done it in 61 games. He's the best offensive defender in blue and white since the days of Borje Salming. Rielly is second only to Brent Burns in scoring from the blue line and he's tied with four forwards for 33rd overall in league scoring. One word: elite.