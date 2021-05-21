Rielly provided an assist and five shots on goal in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Canadiens in Game 1.

Rielly had the secondary helper on William Nylander's rebound goal in the second period. The 27-year-old Rielly was once again a high-scoring option on the blue line with 35 points in 55 regular-season contests. The Canadian defenseman will likely log significant time on the first pairing and top power-play unit, which in turn should lead to offense in the playoffs.