Rielly scored an empty-net goal and logged three shots in a 3-0 win over Columbus on Tuesday in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Qualifiers.

Rielly sealed Toronto's victory when he found the empty net in the final minute of the third period. The workhorse logged a team-leading 24:37 of ice time, over five minutes more than the next-closest Toronto defenseman. Rielly scored just three goals during the regular season after a 20-goal campaign in 2018-19.