Rielly scored a goal on three shots, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Oilers.

Rielly set up a Wayne Simmonds goal in the second period and then tallied one of his own in the third. In his last seven games, Rielly has a goal and 11 assists. The defenseman's surge has him up to 26 points, 81 shots on net and a plus-11 rating through 30 contests overall.