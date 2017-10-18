Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: Collects two points in win
Rielly recorded two assists and a plus-2 rating during Tuesday's 2-0 win over Washington.
The knock on Rielly's fantasy upside last season was that he wasn't receiving enough power-play time (just 58 seconds per game), but that's not the case to start 2017-18. He's up to five assists through the first six games of the campaign, and Rielly entered Tuesday's tilt with three helpers on the man advantage and an average of 3:51 of power-play time per outing. With Toronto scoring in bunches, Rielly's fantasy arrow is pointing straight up.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: Pairs with Hainsey this season•
-
Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: Continues postseason breakout with two helpers•
-
Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: Finds back of net again on Monday•
-
Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: Goal and assist lead to win•
-
Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: Struggles continue•
-
Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: Nets game-winner in overtime•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...