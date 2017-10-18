Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: Collects two points in win

Rielly recorded two assists and a plus-2 rating during Tuesday's 2-0 win over Washington.

The knock on Rielly's fantasy upside last season was that he wasn't receiving enough power-play time (just 58 seconds per game), but that's not the case to start 2017-18. He's up to five assists through the first six games of the campaign, and Rielly entered Tuesday's tilt with three helpers on the man advantage and an average of 3:51 of power-play time per outing. With Toronto scoring in bunches, Rielly's fantasy arrow is pointing straight up.