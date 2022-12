Rielly (knee) is traveling with the Maple Leafs for the team's current three-game road trip and is now considered day-to-day, David Alter of Sports Illustrated reports.

Rielly won't play Tuesday against St. Louis, but he participated in morning skate and "looked great" according to coach Sheldon Keefe, so it looks like he could be ready to return to action sooner rather than later. The 28-year-old defender has collected 16 helpers through 20 games this season.