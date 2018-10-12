Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: Continues to lead NHL in scoring
Rielly scored a goal and an assist in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Red Wings.
He is tied with Auston Matthews for the league-lead in scoring with 12 points. Yes, you read that right. Rielly won't stay in that spot, but he is going to establish new heights in scoring. See if the Leafs fan in your league is willing to pay you Erik Karlsson value in a trade. If so, move Rielly.
