Rielly logged an assist in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Ducks.

Rielly has three helpers over his last seven games. His ice time remains steady in a top-four role, though he's most often been on the second power-play unit lately. The blueliner has 16 points (seven on the power play), 55 shots on net, 43 blocked shots and a minus-7 rating over 29 appearances.