Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: Could return early

Rielly (foot) could rejoin the Maple Leafs' lineup as soon as March 10, Sportsnets' Chris Johnston reports.

In February, it was reported that Rielly was looking at a late-March return, but that timeline looks to have moved up by a week or two. The 25-year-old blueliner has been out since mid-January after fracturing his foot. Rielly's tallied 27 points in 46 games this season and should return to his usual role on the team's top pair.