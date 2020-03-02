Play

Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: Could return early

Rielly (foot) could rejoin the Maple Leafs' lineup as soon as March 10, Sportsnets' Chris Johnston reports.

In February, it was reported that Rielly was looking at a late-March return, but that timeline looks to have moved up by a week or two. The 25-year-old blueliner has been out since mid-January after fracturing his foot. Rielly's tallied 27 points in 46 games this season and should return to his usual role on the team's top pair.

More News
Our Latest Stories