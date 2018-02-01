Play

Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: Could return Saturday

Coach Mike Babcock didn't rule Rielly (arm) out for a potential return to action Saturday against the Bruins, Jonas Siegel of The Athletic reports.

Rielly had yet to participate in practice as of Monday, but he's apparently made some significant progress in his recovery. More information on his status should surface in the coming days, but things are trending toward a return sooner rather than later for the promising young blueliner.

