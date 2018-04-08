Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: Delivers first 50-plus point season

Rielly delivered an assist in Saturday's 4-2 win over Montreal.

The point put a wrap on Rielly's first-ever plus-50 point season (52). His game has grown immeasurably in 2017-18 and he still hasn't turned 24.

