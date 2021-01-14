Rielly notched the game-winner in overtime Wednesday to deliver a 5-4 win over Montreal.
Honestly, the goal was nice but it wasn't the best part of his game. Rielly was flat-out incredible in transition and in stripping guys of the puck in the defensive zone. He made that part of his game look simple. This season could be the next level of his ascension into the NHL's elite.
