Rielly scored a power-play goal on three shots and blocked two shots in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Kraken.

Rielly briefly brought the Maple Leafs within a goal in the third period. The 31-year-old defenseman has actually done fairly well amid the team's recent struggles, earning two goals and three assists across the last eight games. For the season, he's up to seven goals, 31 points, 106 shots on net, 73 blocked shots and a minus-15 rating across 53 appearances.