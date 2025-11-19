Reilly provided an assist, put five shots on goal and blocked three attempts in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win against the Blues.

Reilly relayed a pass to William Nylander that would lead the latter to score Tuesday's game-winning goal. With the helper, Reilly is up to 13 assists, 16 points, 37 shots on net and 21 blocks through 19 outings this season. The majority of his offensive contributions have been in his past nine games, where he has 10 points. If he can stay healthy, Rielly should easily surpass his 41-point performance from the 2024-25 regular season.