Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: Dishes out three assists
Rielly dished out three assists -- two on the power play -- in Thursday's win over Nashville.
Reilly has been terrific on the first defensive pairing and top power-play unit of late, racking up 10 assists in his last seven games. The 24-year-old logs heavy minutes and is now up to 47 points in 68 games on the season. His role on the lethal first power-play unit -- which should include Auston Matthews (shoulder) again -- makes him one of the best fantasy blueliners around.
