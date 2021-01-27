Rielly produced two assists in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Flames.

Rielly assisted on goals by Auston Matthews on the power play in the first period as well as Mitch Marner's third-period game-winner. It was a productive two-game stint in Calgary for Rielly, who racked up five assists in that span. The 26-year-old blueliner is up to six points, 18 shots on goal and a minus-3 rating in eight appearances this season.