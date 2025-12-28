Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: Earns assist in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Rielly picked up an assist Saturday in a 7-5 win over Ottawa.
Rielly has managed just two assists in his last seven games. Like the rest of the team, he has struggled to produce with the man advantage this season, earning only four power-play assists through 36 games despite being on the first unit. Still, he has generated five goals, 25 points, 73 shots on net and 53 blocked shots this year.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: Good to play•
-
Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: Battling illness•
-
Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: Pots game-winner Monday•
-
Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: Top-10 NHL offensive defender•
-
Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: Strong season continues•
-
Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: Dishes game-winning assist•