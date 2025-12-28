Rielly picked up an assist Saturday in a 7-5 win over Ottawa.

Rielly has managed just two assists in his last seven games. Like the rest of the team, he has struggled to produce with the man advantage this season, earning only four power-play assists through 36 games despite being on the first unit. Still, he has generated five goals, 25 points, 73 shots on net and 53 blocked shots this year.