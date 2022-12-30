Rielly (knee) recorded a power-play assist, four shots on goal, three hits, two blocked shots and a minus-3 rating in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Coyotes.

Rielly missed 15 games with the knee injury, but he immediately stepped back into a top-four role, logging 20:06 of ice time Thursday. The 28-year-old also had a helper on a Calle Jarnkrok tally in the first period. With all respect to Mark Giordano and T.J. Brodie, Rielly should have no trouble reclaiming his role as the Maple Leafs' top blueliner in all situations in the near future. He's earned 17 helpers (seven on the power play), 38 shots on net, 26 blocked shots, 25 hits and a minus-4 rating through 21 contests this season.