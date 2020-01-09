Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: Ends cold spell with helper
Rielly generated an assist and went plus-3 in Wednesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Jets.
Rielly set up Auston Matthews' equalizer late in the third period. The assist snapped a five-game point drought for the defenseman, who now has 26 points (three tallies, 23 helpers) in 45 games this season. The slow seasonal pace all but guarantees he won't match last year's 72-point output. Rielly has added 119 shots on goal, 64 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating in 2019-20.
