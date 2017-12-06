Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: Evolving into true number one
Rielly is having the best career of his life while shutting down the opponent's best at the other end of the ice.
He has 18 points, including 15 assists, in 28 games and he's getting the tough assignments to shut down the likes of Connor McDavid, Alexander Ovechkin and Johnny Gaudreau. Rielly's confidence is sky-high right now and at 23, there's only one way to go and that's up.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: Point streak extended to four games•
-
Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: Snags assist in back-to-back games•
-
Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: Tallies assist•
-
Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: Nets power-play goal•
-
Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: Collects two points in win•
-
Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: Pairs with Hainsey this season•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...