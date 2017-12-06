Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: Evolving into true number one

Rielly is having the best career of his life while shutting down the opponent's best at the other end of the ice.

He has 18 points, including 15 assists, in 28 games and he's getting the tough assignments to shut down the likes of Connor McDavid, Alexander Ovechkin and Johnny Gaudreau. Rielly's confidence is sky-high right now and at 23, there's only one way to go and that's up.