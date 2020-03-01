Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: Expected to resume practicing
Rielly (foot) is expected to return to practice during the Maple Leafs' upcoming three-game road trip.
Rielly has been out for over six weeks of an eight-week projection initially. The defenseman isn't expected back until late March at this point, but that timeline may change if he's judged to have recovered faster than expected.
