Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: Expected to resume practicing

Rielly (foot) is expected to return to practice during the Maple Leafs' upcoming three-game road trip.

Rielly has been out for over six weeks of an eight-week projection initially. The defenseman isn't expected back until late March at this point, but that timeline may change if he's judged to have recovered faster than expected.

