So long as "everything checks out," coach Sheldon Keefe expects Rielly (knee) to return to action Thursday against Arizona, David Alter of Sports Illustrated reports.

Rielly remains on long-term injured reserve for the time being, but all signs currently point to him being activated prior to Thursday night's matchup with the Coyotes. If that comes to fruition, look for the 28-year-old defender to return to a featured role skating on the top pairing and the No. 1 power-play unit.