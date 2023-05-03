Rielly picked up an assist versus the Panthers on Tuesday.
Rielly has now recorded points in six straight contests, racking up a combined three goals and six helpers over that stretch. Despite averaging 3:18 of ice time with the man advantage, only one of the defenseman's points has come on the power play where he continues to feature with the No. 1 unit.
