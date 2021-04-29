Rielly produced two assists along with three hits and two blocks in Wednesday's 4-1 win over Montreal.

Rielly, who hadn't had a multi-point game since March 11, assisted on goals by William Nylander and Auston Matthews in the opening nine minutes. The helpers were his first points in the last six games, ending an offensive drought that was tied for his longest of the season. Rielly has four goals and 28 assists in 49 games this season.