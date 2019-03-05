Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: Fills stat line

Rielly had an assist, two hits, five blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in a 6-2 win over the Flames on Monday.

Rielly was all over the place as his Leafs took down Mark Giordano's Flames in a battle between two potential Norris Trophy candidates. Rielly is up to 63 points in 66 contests, one point ahead of Giordano for second place in scoring among blueliners. Rielly is having the best year of his career and those lucky enough to scoop him up on draft day have enjoyed his services throughout the season.