Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: Finds scoresheet in win
Rielly drew an assist on the game's opening goal, as Toronto beat Boston 3-2 in Game 3 of the best-of-seven series.
Rielly was able to record his first point of the playoffs but is still in search of his first goal since March 16, having gone over a month without lighting the lamp. Still, an assist is as valuable and could get Rielly going ahead of a critical Game 4 where another win would give Toronto a commanding 3-1 series lead.
