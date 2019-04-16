Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: Finds scoresheet in win

Rielly drew an assist on the game's opening goal, as Toronto beat Boston 3-2 in Game 3 of the best-of-seven series.

Rielly was able to record his first point of the playoffs but is still in search of his first goal since March 16, having gone over a month without lighting the lamp. Still, an assist is as valuable and could get Rielly going ahead of a critical Game 4 where another win would give Toronto a commanding 3-1 series lead.