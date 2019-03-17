Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: First defender to hit 20 goals
Rielly scored a goal Saturday in a 6-2 loss to the Senators.
It was a beauty shot -- off the inside of the post and in. Rielly is the first defender this season to hit 20 goals. He's putting up a Norris-worthy performance and should be in your lineup every Leaf game, even when they stink up the joint like they did Saturday.
