Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: First goal in 10 games
Rielly scored the Leafs' only regulation goal in a 2-1 shootout victory over Calgary.
Rielly had gone nine games without a goal and had just one point in his previous eight games. He remains on a career pace, but the season is only getting harder from here. Rielly's true test will come as time passes and heavy minutes accumulate. Still, Rielly is a strong keeper play even if he tires. The future is bright.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: Evolving into true number one•
-
Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: Point streak extended to four games•
-
Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: Snags assist in back-to-back games•
-
Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: Tallies assist•
-
Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: Nets power-play goal•
-
Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: Collects two points in win•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...