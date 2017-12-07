Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: First goal in 10 games

Rielly scored the Leafs' only regulation goal in a 2-1 shootout victory over Calgary.

Rielly had gone nine games without a goal and had just one point in his previous eight games. He remains on a career pace, but the season is only getting harder from here. Rielly's true test will come as time passes and heavy minutes accumulate. Still, Rielly is a strong keeper play even if he tires. The future is bright.