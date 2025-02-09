Rielly scored a goal in a 2-1 loss to the Canucks on Saturday.

He scored with six seconds left in the second period, beating a screened Kevin Lankinen from the right dot four seconds after a Leafs' power play expired. It was Rielly's first goal in 14 games, dating back to Jan. 5. Maybe it was the home cooking that inspired him -- he's a Vancouver boy. Whatever it was, it's great to see Rielly get the monkey off his back. His season has been a struggle -- he has just 26 points in 55 contests this season. But the goal pushed his current point streak to four games (one goal, three assists), so maybe this is a sign of good things to come.