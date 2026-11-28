Rielly scored twice Friday in a 3-1 victory over Boston.

They were Rielly's first two goals of the season; his second snipe was the 100th of his 14-year NHL season. It was also the game winner. Rielly has faced a lot of criticism in Toronto, but the reality is this. He is on pace for his best offensive season since 2023-24, and if he keeps plugging away, he will flirt with a 50-point campaign. Still, the points are a bit hollow -- Rielly's lack of power-play time has delivered just one assist (14 points total; 23 games), and he has just 10 hits and 29 blocks on the season. He's a one-category wonder at this point in his career.