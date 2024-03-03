Rielly picked up an assist Saturday in a 4-3 shootout win over the Rangers.

It was his first point since his return from his five-game suspension. Rielly has 44 points, including 37 assists, in 55 games, but he continues to log big minutes that may detract from ability to deliver offense. Mark Giordano (head) remains out, and newcomer Ilya Lyubushkin didn't last a full game before he exited with an head injury Saturday. Rielly skated 25:05.